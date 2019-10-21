Earlier in the season, the Paris Lady Wildcats defeated North Lamar Pantherettes in their home gym in an epic five-set match for the first time in nine years. Now, Paris faced the Pantherettes again with the same expectations, but this time at home.
For the first time since 2010, the No. 22-ranked Paris Lady Wildcats volleyball team swept its rival, the North Lamar Pantherettes.
Paris (27-7, 6-0) remained perfect in district play by taking care of business at home against a tough squad in North Lamar (20-14, 3-2) in four sets by a final score of 25-20, 21-25, 25-15 and 25-16.
“At the beginning of the season, she (head coach Ashley Green) brought out a quote, ‘Raise the Standard,’ which has ended up being our team motto” Lady ’Cats senior Riley Bills said. “We have abided by it our entire season, and we plan to keep doing that. We didn’t think of North Lamar as our rival, instead we just treated it like any other district game. We knew they were going to come out hard, but we won this for the seniors, and for our underclassmen, who will continue to raise the standard. We are proud of where we are.”
Paris knew it was up against a familiar and strong foe, but were prepared in the way they practiced and stayed together.
“All week we have been preparing for this,” Paris head volleyball coach Ashley Green said. “This is our house, and we knew coming in they were going to come out strong, too. We knew they wanted to beat us. Our energy and preparation really helped us, and this is just the beginning. I feel really good about it, the girls do too and they’re working together, which is the main thing.”
Paris jumped out to a 14-9 lead in the first set after an ace from junior middle blocker Hannah Gibbons, which forced a North Lamar timeout. The intermission helped North Lamar as junior Noel Rainey’s ace a few points later cut the deficit to 17-14. However, back-to-back kills from sophomore Macey McAmis and senior Tori Weatherford extended the lead to 20-14 and forced the Pantherettes to call timeout again.
North Lamar got as close as 21-17 after a block from senior setter Kenley Coston, and cut the deficit to 23-18 after a kill from Coston, but one of Paris sophomore Lilly Lewis’ 11 kills a couple points later ended the first set in favor of the Lady ’Cats.
North Lamar was the aggressor in the second set, jumping out to a 12-7 lead and forcing a Paris timeout. The home team trimmed North Lamar’s lead to 17-15 later in the set, but North Lamar got going once again, eventually pushing its lead to 22-16 after back-to-back kills from Rainey and junior Ashley Trenchard. Kills in succession from Weatherford and McAmis on the next two points cut it to 22-18, but Pantherettes senior J.J. Johnson’s kill later in the set decided the set at 25-21.
However, Paris bounced back with an impressive display in the next two sets.
“I thought we played really hard and we came out strong, knowing they were going to try their hardest to beat us,” Lewis said. “Despite that, we came out harder, pushed through and dominated them.”
In the third and fourth sets, Paris jumped out to big leads — 13-7 in the third following a kill from Gibbons and 15-5 in the fourth after a North Lamar error. In both sets, Paris controlled the tempo with its offense, featuring several weapons on the front line, and a hustling defense to win by 10 and 9 points, respectively, in the 4-set victory.
As for the Pantherettes, the majority of the first set and the victorious second set were key in keeping North Lamar in the match and tied at one set apiece. However, the Lady ’Cats’ strong offense was able to keep a solid North Lamar defense on its heels for a large part of the match in its entirety, which was decisive in the outcome.
“We were able to get more in a rhythm and able to get into our offense and more in sync with each other,” North Lamar head volleyball coach Sara Beth Upchurch said. “We were able to get back to our game plan, which kept us close in those middle two sets, but they kept us off balance and kept us out of rhythm for most of the match. Ultimately, they outplayed us and that’s it. Kudos to Paris because their offense outplayed our defense.”
Lewis led Paris to the victory with 11 kills, 20 assists and 11 digs, while Weatherford had 7 kills, 20 assists and 5 digs. Senior outside hitter Grace Woodby poured in 8 kills, 8 digs and 3 aces, while McAmis recorded 10 kills, 7 digs and 3 aces. Gibbons added 8 kills, 3 blocks and 1 ace, while Presli Chapman registered 5 kills, 3 digs and 3 blocks. Skylar Coursey anchored the defense with 12 digs, while Bills and Bella Hill each added 4 digs.
Johnson led North Lamar in the loss with 12 kills and 13 digs, while Macie Pointer contributed with 10 kills and 3 blocks. Coston amassed 35 assists and 9 digs, while Jaycie Proctor finished with 12 digs. Hutton Pointer chipped in with 5 kills and 4 blocks, while Trenchard compiled 8 kills.
With the win, the Lady ’Cats clinched at least a share of the district championship for the first time since 2017.
“This is a huge game win for us, but we have to keep it up,” Green said. “We still have Liberty-Eylau — they’re a tough team, too. And we still have to play at Pleasant Grove. We want to keep rolling on. I don’t think anything is impossible for these girls. I think we are going for it, and we are all believing in each other. Everyone is contributing, which is really helping us.”
For North Lamar, there is still plenty to play for despite the loss.
“The season is not over, and we still have a shot at second place in the district, which is a good thing,” Upchurch said. “We are still on the route to go to the playoffs and hopefully as deep as we can. The season is not over, and we’re going to come back on Monday and grind away.”
The Lady ’Cats will take the court again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Paris, while the Pantherettes aim to rebound at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Pittsburg. Both teams are celebrating their senior nights.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
North Lamar: 20 25 15 16 N/A 1
Paris Lady ’Cats: 25 21 25 25 N/A 3
North Lamar kill leaders: J. Johnson, 12; M. Pointer, 10; A. Trenchard, 8; H. Pointer, 5
Paris kill leaders: L. Lewis, 11; M. McAmis,10; H. Gibbons, 8; G. Woodby, 8; T. Weatherford, 7; P. Chapman, 5
North Lamar dig leaders: J. Johnson, 13; J. Proctor, 12; K. Coston, 9
Paris dig leaders: S. Coursey, 12; L. Lewis, 11; G. Woodby, 8; M. McAmis, 7; T. Weatherford, 5; R. Bills, 4; B. Hill, 4; P. Chapman, 3; H. Gibbons, 1
North Lamar assist leaders: K. Coston, 35
Paris assist leaders: L. Lewis, 20; T. Weatherford, 20
North Lamar blocks: H. Pointer, 4; M. Pointer, 3
Paris blocks: P. Chapman, 3; H. Gibbons, 3; T. Weatherford, 2; G. Woodby, 2
North Lamar service aces: N/A
Paris service aces: M. McAmis, 3; G. Woodby, 3; H. Gibbons, 1
