PITTSBURG — The first postseason game for the Panthers became the last game for the basketball team Monday night, as they fell 60-45 against the Henderson Lions at Pittsburg.
“We were fourth seed,” Coach Dalton Flowers said. “No fourth seed should ever have a chance against a number one seed.
“I’m proud of the way the boys fought.”
The Panthers and the Lions traded baskets in the opening minutes, but by the halfway point of the first quarter, Henderson grabbed the lead and would refuse to let it go throughout the game. The quarter ended with the Lions enjoying a six-point lead.
The second quarter allowed the Lions to solidify their lead, 33-22. Though North Lamar picked up on defense, the Henderson team also pushed harder on offense.
In the middle of the second quarter, three North Lamar players crowded the Lion holding the ball so he dropped it, allowing Panthers to control the ball. But, the Lions stole it right back.
The Panthers moved the needle some on Henderson’s 11-point lead in the third quarter, ending the third quarter 38-31.
That four-point gap reduction seemed to give the Lions a shot in the arm, with JD Williams going in for a 3-pointer. But, the Lions weren’t going to let the Panthers get away with it.
“It was a four-point game with seven minutes left to go, and that doesn’t happen often. For that to happen, I can’t be mad,” Flowers said.
In the fourth, the Lions pulled even further away from the Panthers, scoring eight points in the last two minutes of the game.
“We shouldn’t have been in the game, and we were,” Flowers said. “I got to credit all of our team for that.”
Williams led with 14. Christian Scott, who scored 1, said they just couldn’t get it together.
“We just didn’t execute well,” the senior player said, “and we played super slow.
Jadon Hay contributed 11 points for the Panthers. Jackson Nottingham scored 6 points, James Odie scored 2 points and Corrion Jeffery scored 1 point.
Looking to the next season, Flowers said they planned to focus on offense.
“We’re going to probably be installing a new offense,” he said. “I like our size for next season and the skill of our post kids. So, we’re going to be working to install a new offense and figure how that’s going to work, personnel-wise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.