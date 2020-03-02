The Prairiland tennis team participated in a tennis tournament at Mt. Pleasant last week, and returned home with several accolades.
Jayden Drake and Lizzi Rinni took first place in girls doubles, and Tanner Storey and Eddie Banda placed second in boys doubles.Shanlee Roddy and Emmi McFadden placed second in girls doubles and the duo of Nada Cortez and Elizabeth Rojas earned the consolation spot.
