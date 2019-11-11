WHITEWRIGHT — The Prairiland Patriots fell in their final game of the season, losing at Whitewright by a final score of 34-14. With the win, Whitewright clinched the district’s final playoff spot over Prairiland, Cooper and Chisum.
The Patriots raced out to a 14-0 lead behind a short touchdown run from Gavin Watts and a touchdown pass from senior quarterback Connor Sessums to sophomore wideout Brooks Morrison, but the Tigers roared back with 34 unanswered points.
Whitewright answered Prairiland’s two first-quarter scores with 15 points of their own, then added two more touchdowns in the second quarter to open up a 27-14 lead at the half.
The teams went scoreless in a defensive-minded third quarter, then Whitewright added another touchdown in the fourth for the final margin of 34-14.
Sessums led the offense with 217 passing yards and 1 touchdown toss with 2 interceptions. Morrison had 5 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. Watts scored once and carried the ball 11 times for 14 yards. Cade Gordon led the Patriots defense with 25 tackles.
The Patriots end their season with a record of 2-8, 1-5 in district.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Prairiland: 14 0 0 0 14
Whitewright:15 12 0 7 34
Prairiland total yards: 240
Whitewright total yards not available
Prairiland passing leaders: C. Sessums, 15-for-37, 217 yards
Prairiland rushing leaders: G. Watts, 11-14; C. Sessums, 9-8; B. Morrison, 1-1
Prairiland receiving leaders: B. Morrison, 5-90; E. Rolen, 2-42; B. Galloway, 3-40; C. Michael, 3-40; L. Smith, 1-3; C. Strain, 1-2
