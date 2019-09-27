The Red River Valley football season nears the halfway point of regular season play with several key district matchups at 7:30 tonight.
The No. 5-ranked Paris Wildcats of Class 4A, Division I hit the road for the fourth time this year in a blockbuster district opener at state-ranked Melissa, while the North Lamar Panthers will also hit the road to open district play at Anna.
Meanwhile, the Prairiland Patriots are looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses at Clarksville and at home against Rivercrest. The Patriots will open the district slate at home against Cooper, last year’s district champions who are aiming to end its three-game losing streak.
Meanwhile, Chisum is looking to build off its big win at Clarksville with a home game against district foe Whitewright.
The No. 19-ranked Rivercrest Rebels will continue non-district play at Maud, and the No. 21-ranked Honey Grove Warriors of Class 2A aim to remain perfect with a non-district game at home against Clarksville to celebrate homecoming night. The Blue Tigers look to get back above .500.
In other RRV action, the Detroit Eagles look to rebound at home against Cumby, while the Hugo Buffaloes try to win their second game in a row at 7 tonight at home against Antlers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.