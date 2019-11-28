All-District 17-2A Volleyball Awards 2019
Co-Most Valuable Players: Emily Lamon, sr., Avery; Taylor Williams, sr., Avery
Offensive Player: Britney Ricks, sr., Detroit
Defensive Player: Sarah Bruce, sr., James Bowie
Libero: Madi Lichtenwalter, sr., Rivercrest
Setter: Kaisen Eldridge, sr., Detroit
Newcomer of the Year: Skylar Stanley, fresh., Sulphur Bluff
Coach of the Year: Brett Harp, Avery
1st Team All-District
1. Ann Dorner, sr., Sulphur Bluff
2. Carley Westbrook, sr., Avery
3. Kiley Miller, sr., Detroit
4. Jayce Littleton, jr., James Bowie
5. Lexi Rushing, sr., Rivercrest
6. Briana Bridges, sr, Avery
7. Katie Jo Vaughn, jr., James Bowie
8. LaQuesha Clark, sr., Clarksville
2nd Team All-District
1. Khloe Walker, jr. James Bowie
2. Jordan Williams, sr., Detroit
3. Lanie Lee, jr., Maud
4. Lindsey Anschutz, sr., Rivercrest
5. Cierra Johnson, sr., Sulphur Bluff
6. Maxie Alford, sr., Rivercrest
7. Alley Collett, jr., Sulphur Bluff
8. Brynn Sultz, jr., Maud
Honorable Mention
Detroit: Mackenzie Miller, sr.; Daysha Stature, jr.
Rivercrest: Korie Mankins, soph.; McKenzie Walton, jr.
Clarksville: Shanaya Davie
James Bowie: Gracie Brown soph.; Emily Latham, jr.
Sulphur bluff: Dalena di Donata, sr.; Angel Brown, sr.
Maud: Alyssa Hawley-Twite, sr.; Alivia Carroll, soph.; Jadyn Sanders, fresh.; Haley Yates, jr.
Avery: Jaycee Clark, sr., Julianna Burkett, sr.
Academic All-District
Detroit: Kaisen Eldridge, Alexus Eudy, Harlee Long, Kiley Miller, Britney Ricks, Jordan Williams, Lynzi Borders, Shelby Eudy, Abi Shelby, Kaitlynn Cooper, Harmony Haagensen, Kellie Welch, Kyddie Carter, Braylin Craig, Marlee Garrison, Halle Haagensen, Gracie Hulen, Keylee Morrison, C.C. Runels, Amber Savage and Jayce Wear.
Rivercrest: Maxie Alford, Lindsey Anschutz, Kynzie Franks, Vivian Hines, Logan Huddleston, Rylie Huddleston, Ashlin Johnson, Madi Litchenwalter, Korie Mankins, Avery Martin, Lexi Rushing and McKenzie Walton.
