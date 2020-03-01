Wolfe City has been the fly in Rivercrest’s ointment for the last two years on the football field. The Rebel basketball team avenged themselves Friday night at Chisum High School, though, as they defeated the Wolves 60-58 for the 2A Region 2 Area Championship.
In a barnburner in which the lead changed more times than the weather in northeast Texas this week, it came down to a last-second shot by Zachariah Lane to secure the win for the Rebels.
“We didn’t have any timeouts,” Lane said. “Coach (Eric) English called the inbound play and we knew it would be an easy layup if we executed it right. Darrion (Ricks) set the screen and Kamryn (English) got me the ball for the score.”
The Rebels (23-9) and the Wolves (27-9) were evenly matched in size and speed. Rivercrest won the tip-off and scored quickly as Zachariah Lane got a put-back shot. Damian Davidson got a steal which led to a corner shot by Lane to put the Rebs up 4-0.
A scoring stalemate ensued with good defense and turnovers leading to no scoring for five minutes of game time. Senior Shane Crabtree drove the lane and hit a sideways jumper to get things going again.
At the end of the first quarter, the score was 12-9.
The second quarter saw both teams travel to “Foul City.” The Rebs and the Wolves both had to pull starters as Russell and Lane were charged with their third fouls. Crabtree got hot and hit a trey and then had a couple of rebound put-backs to net eight points in the stanza.
The Rebs were called for a walk and had a turnover and that let the Wolves back in the door. The teams entered half-time deadlocked at 23.
Rivercrest came out gunning in the third. Lane got a steal which led to a Womack score. The juniors on the team, Bradyn English, Davidson, and Lane then took over the quarter. Lane hit a trey from the corner and then capitalized on a Bradyn English rebound for a driving score. Bradyn English scored on a back-side pass and then drove the lane for a running jumper. Davidson nailed a 3-pointer followed by a bank-shot by Lane.
Davidson snagged a rebound which led to a Darrion Ricks score. The trio scored 16 of the 24 third-quarter points as the Rebs held the Wolves to only 10 and built a lead 47-33.
Wolfe City came roaring back in the fourth quarter. Turnovers and fouls plagued Rivercrest as they slowly saw their lead whittled away.
The Wolves had three 3-point plays in a row. Dayton Smith and Jarren Brummett hit a couple of treys and Crabtree got called down low for a foul and one. With 2:33 left, the ref first called a charge and then changed his call to a blocking foul which ended Womack’s night on the floor.
Seconds later, Crabtree fouled out on a rebounding call. A minute later, Davidson fouled out. With three starters fouled out, Eric English had to rely on his younger bench players to perform under pressure. Kamryn English, Randolph, and Ricks rose to the challenge.
With the game tied 56-56, Kamryn English got in position for an offensive rebound and was fouled. He sank both charity shots in the electrified atmosphere. The Wolves’ Brummett, drove the paint and drew the foul to get to the free-throw line twice in the final minute. Although he only hit 5 of 15 free throws for the night, he nailed two of the final four to tie the game 58-58.
Brummett drove the lane again but good defense by Kamryn English and Lane led to a tie ball that went to the Rebels.
Randolph got the ball across half-court so Eric English could take his final time-out and draw up the play with 8 seconds left. Bradyn English took off for the goal but the ball was swiped out of bounds by Wolfe City.
With four ticks left on the clock, the Rebels stacked up at the free-throw line. Ricks set a huge pick and Lane found himself all alone under the goal for the game-winning shot.
“Our kids understand that basketball is a game of runs,” Eric English said. “I was really proud of the way they kept battling and the way our young kids stepped up when they had to. Once again, it wasn’t our best basketball but a win is a win. It was extremely exciting and a great atmosphere.”
Davidson had his best game of the year, tossing in nine points combined with five steals, a block and three rebounds.
“We just wanted to play hard. We didn’t want to go out yet and we owed it to the seniors, who played their hearts out, to give it our all,” he said.
Lane and Crabtree led the Rebels with 16 points each and eight rebounds apiece.
Womack added eight points and five assists.
Bradyn English had four points and three assists. Randolph, Ricks, and Kamryn English contributed seven points and combined for eight rebounds.
Rivercrest will take on the perennial powerhouse number seed Martin’s Mill Mustangs on Tuesday at Greenville High School at 7 p.m.
