The Detroit Lady Eagles’ season came to a close Tuesday, as the team was downed 67-28 by Harleton.
Senior Kiley Miller led the team in scoring, netting 10 points. Abi Shelby contributed seven, Alanna Harris scored five, Kay Rosser scored four and CC Runels added two. Shelby grabbed nine rebounds to go along with her seven points.
Harleton struck early, building a 16-2 advantage in the first quarter, and by the second quarter ended, that lead had stretched to 30-5. Detroit was able to find its footing offensively in the second half, scoring 16 third quarter points. However, it wasn’t enough to overcome Harleton’s lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.