High winds, rain and stained to muddy waters — these are just some of the issues fishermen are facing on our area lakes. Some parks, campsites and lakes are still closed. I’m not sure, but someone told me Lake Crook has opened back up, and I’m pretty sure Lakes Crockett and Coffeemill are still closed.
One good thing is that Pat Mayse is still open for fishing. Lake Bonham and their campgrounds are open, but you have to email for a reservation for a camping spot. Their email address is www.texasstateparks.org or by calling 512-389-8900. Bonham Lake is stained in some areas and muddy in others. From what I noticed, the dam area on both north and south sides have the clearest water. Bass were slow, but crappie and catfish were good.
Bass will get better as the weather settles down a bit, but right now they are as confused as we are. We had some warm nights and a few sunny days that warmed our waters, then we had storms with lightning and heavy rain all during the time of the spawn. These conditions moved the fish back to deeper water except for the fish that were committed to the beds. Along with these conditions, add stained to muddy waters, and you can see why the fish are confused.
About the crappie, I’m seeing them come from 3 feet and also as deep as 18 to 20 feet, and the catfish are coming into the shallows. Maybe, after this week, the weather will settle down some — I sure hope so. In the meantime, just go for some fine tablefare like the crappie or catfish.
If you go after bass, I suggest covering as much water as you can. Use baits that can be fished fast in the shallows and then go deeper — power fishing in a zig-zag pattern because with the high waters the bass won’t bunch up, they just scatter. The best way to catch fish and have fun is to just simply go. Things are going to get better again and we can enjoy being with our fishing partners. In the meantime stay safe and when you’re in a boat you can keep a safe distance and feel more normal. Better times are coming.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 65-70 degrees; 0.60 feet high. Black bass are excellent on square billed crankbaits, plastic creatures, and topwater baits deeper (7 to 12 feet) water. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in creeks fishing in 1 to 20 feet around brush piles and submerged structure. Catfish are excellent on cut bait in 6 to 18 feet.
Caddo: Water stained; 65 to 71 degrees, 2.20 feet high. Largemouth bass are excellent in shallow water spawning in trees and cover in 1 to 4 feet fishing plastic creatures, frogs and rattle baits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and submerged structure. White bass are good on jigs and small crankbaits in the main lake. Chain Pickerel are fair. Catfish are excellent on prepared bait and live bait in 8 to 18 feet.
Cooper: Water clear; 66-68 degrees; 0.15 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on Texas rigged worms and creatures, crankbaits and frogs in 10’ feet or less. The white bass are good in deeper water with slabs, jigs and jigging spoons. Catfish are good on live and cut bait in 8 to 16 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 63-66 degrees; 0.25 feet low. Largemouth bass are excellent on plastic worms, topwater and chatter baits on roadbeds, submerged structure and points in 8 to 12 feet and plastic frogs in shallow grass and lily pads. White and yellow bass are good in deeper water of main lake points and humps. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 12 to 20 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 8 to 20 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 0.35 feet high. Catfish are excellent on live bait and cut bait in 6 to 18 feet. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, plastic worms and square billed crankbaits in coves and in creeks. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on swimbaits and slabs working birds when active or deeper points, creekbed, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around a brush pile, docks and marinas.
Broken Bow: Elevation above normal, water 69 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes and spinnerbaits around brush structure, flats and points. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, points and shallows.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 60 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow Trout excellent on PowerBait, tube jigs and worms along creek channels and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 65 degrees and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, standing timber and in coves. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels, river channel and standing timber.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
Jim Blassingame is a Paris resident and an avid angler.
