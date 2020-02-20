I first fished with my friend guide Jason Barber about 12 years ago while doing the leg work for a magazine article on Cedar Creek Lake. I remember asking Jason what species we were fishing for. He replied with a question, “What do you wish to catch?”
Through the years I’ve witnessed him back up that question many times by putting me on some red hot catching for hybrid stripers, white bass, largemouth, trophy class blue catfish and ever the finicky of all freshwater fish, crappie. When I need to do an article of Cedar Creek fishing, regardless of the species, Jason has always obliged.
Jason is as much a part of Cedar Creek Lake as the catfish and hybrid stripers that swim the lake’s fertile waters. You see, he grew up on the lake and learned many of the fine points of fishing from his grandfather, Leroy Barber.
“My grandpa took me fishing when I was barely able to hold a rod and reel; I had to sit in his lap and let him help me reel them in,” Jason said, adding as he buried his face in his graph and studied a big pod shad. “Grandpa was a great teacher, and I was lucky to have him around as long as I did. He’s catching those catfish in Heaven now, but he instilled a lasting legacy in me by teaching me to fish and love the outdoors.”
If you’ve ever fished with Jason, you can attest that the elder Barber was an excellent teacher, and his grandson a very bright student of the art of locating and catching fish. Many members of the Barber family were involved in fishing around Cedar Creek. Most everyone who’s ever fished at Cedar Creek Lake back in the day has stopped by Big Chief Landing. The original owner of Big Chief was Cecil Barber, brother of Jason’s grandpa. Locals nicknamed him Chief, thus the name of the marina. Barber’s grandmother, Wanda, worked for several owners of Big Chief and was well known for her friendly smile and knowledge of fishing.
As my friend Jeff Rice and I pulled into the parking lot of Sandy Shores Marina, Barber was standing by. In a couple of minutes, we were in his comfortable 26-foot Southshore center console with his son and expert deckhand Jacob heading out for an afternoon of fishing. What species? We left that entirely up to Jason. Jeff and I just wanted to feel the bend of our fishing rods and hopefully harvest enough fillets for a shore lunch on the banks of the creek.
I had a cardboard box filled with everything necessary for a big fish fry. With a recent influx of fresh runoff water, blue and channel catfish were drawn into the moving water as though by a magnet. Jason headed toward the northwest, and we were off to the shallows near the mouth of a major feeder creek. We stopped near the mouth of the creek and with a few expert throws of Jacob’s castnet, we had plenty of fresh shad in the bucket. There is absolutely no better bait for catching blues than fresh shad, and these were about as fresh as they get.
Jason nosed the boat up to the bank on a little secondary point and six rods were soon heaved out into the shallow water and placed in rod holders in the boat’s stern. The first bite occurred almost immediately, and we proceeded to catch more than enough fish for our planned fish fry.
Every outdoor outing has its highlights and for me. This one was watching Jacob perform his duties as deckhand and display some of the skills he learned at an early age from his dad. I had fished with his dad many times and had absolutely no doubt we would catch plenty of fish for our planned cookout. He could handle that cast net as well as most guides with years of experience.
A half mile or so up into the seclusion of the creek, Jason again nosed the boat to the bank and went to work with the fillet knife, transforming those eater-size catfish into snow white fillets. Throughout the day, I was joking about what I might have forgotten in the culinary department. Something as simple as not having a fire starter for the propane burner or corn meal would have put an end to our plans for this fish fry in a very remote location. With an aluminum pan almost full of crispy catfish fillets, I opened up the container of potato salad and indeed, I had forgotten something — forks. I noticed some dead bloodweed stalks growing nearby and soon we had four scoops fashioned from pieces of the hollowed out stalks.
Contact guide Jason Barber through www.kingscreekadventures.com or call 903-603-2047. Watch the video produced by Jeff Rice on this outing by searching “A Sportsman’s Life’ on YouTube.
