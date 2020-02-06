We’ve had a couple of pretty good days to be on the water, but it looks like things are going to change with really cold weather and maybe even ice moving in. If we do get the rain, ice or sleet, along with temps in the high 20s to lower 30s, it just might put the fish into shock for about 72 hours. According to the weather forecast, things should get better with some warm days and nights.
We know that spring, or spawning season, isn’t that far away. Keep your eye on your temp gauge and when you start seeing water temps in the mid 50s, get ready because you’ll be seeing male bass moving around looking for secure places to build beds. Most likely they’ll be a little skittish because they have traveled from deeper and safer places. They also will be hungry, but usually they want something slow and subtle at first.
After you begin seeing beds, you’ll spot males either on the bed or somewhere close by. Mark that bed on your graph because later on, a female will be on it. The reason I like to mark beds is if rain muddies up the water, I might not be able to see it, but I know where it is. Hopefully the water will be clear enough where you can see or watch the spawning cycle take place because that’s more interesting than just catching the female. If you do catch the female, remember to be very careful with her because she is about to release thousands of eggs that will turn into new bass for our lake.
For now though, I feel that after this cold front moves through, we will still have some good days. I know it’s too early for the spawn, but some fish will be aggressive and hungry enough to eat. This is when you need to take your time, fish slow and make repeated casts to your target spot. High percentage spots are rock, wood and ledges and if you can find them in protected coves that receive noon to afternoon sun, you will find fish. Good luck, be safe, and I’ll see you on the water.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 51-52 degrees; 0.05 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair but do not have much daily activity on crankbaits, jigs, and spinners fishing shallower than normal on points and drops. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows with structure. White bass are fair on jigs around piers and boat docks. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait.
Caddo: Water stained; 51-52 degrees; 1.19 feet high. Largemouth bass slowed to fair fishing Clinton Lake, Back Lake, and Carter Lake. Crappie are fair on smaller minnows and jigs fishing shallow gaps in vegetation. White bass are fair on small spinners in the open waters. Chain pickerel are fair. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live bait throughout the shallow reservoir.
Cooper: Water clear; 52-54 degrees; 0.71 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms, crankbaits, and spinners in flooded timber. The white bass are good on slabs and live bait. Catfish are excellent on live and cut bait.
Fork: Water stained; 52-54 degrees; 1.66 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair to good on slugs, worms, and Alabama Rigs on points, timber, and humps. White and yellow bass are fair on Alabama Rigs on deeper points. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows around any structure. Catfish are fair on prepared bait and cut bait.
Sulphur Springs: Water stained; 55 degrees; 0.73 feet high. Largemouth bass continue to be slow. Crappie continue to be slow on minnows and jigs working all structures. Catfish are fair on cut shad and live bait.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 53 degrees; 0.87 feet low. Catfish are excellent on live, cut shad and stinkbait closer to banks. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and crankbait along the shoreline, fallen structure, and points. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slabs, spoons, and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on minnows around structure.
Broken Bow: Elevation 6 feet above normal, water 52 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and spoons around main lake and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait and worms around channels, coves and river mouth.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 50 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout excellent on PowerBait, small lures and tube jigs around channels, shallows and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation above normal, water 51 degrees and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits and jigs around brush structure, flats, main lake and points. Crappie slow on minnows around channels and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastics and spoons around points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait around creek channels and main lake.
Texoma: Water stained; 48-50 degrees; 0.32 feet high. Striped bass are good using slabs, trolling main lake, swimbaits, flukes and live bait with large schools in creeks and channels. Largemouth bass are good fishing below 15 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs by boathouses, submerged vegetation and timber. Catfish are fair on live shrimp, cut bait and minnows.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
