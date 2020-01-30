The subject of hunting wild hogs and the waste of fresh pork from harvested hogs is a topic that I’m very passionate about and also one that stirs the emotions of folks. I spent my younger years on a small farm where hogs we raised were considered a valuable commodity; they were meat for the winter as well as an added source of dollars.
With the ever-increasing numbers of wild hogs in Texas, it’s obvious that every one killed won’t wind up on the dinner table as pork chops or roast. In a perfect world, every morsel of meat from harvested wild hogs would indeed go to feed the hungry but getting harvested hogs butchered, processed, packaged and distributed to those who could use the meat is a logistical nightmare. Granted, there are organizations that do a great job distributing wild pork to needy families, but much of the meat from wild hogs goes to waste.
When wild hogs began to populate across the state in large numbers in ’70s and ’80s, hunters who were raised knowing the value of hogs were elated that we could go out and hunt our pork. Granted, the meat from the hogs we harvested often isn’t as fat as the domestic hogs we were used to but we learned how to cook it so it rivaled the flavor of domestic pork. I have come to enjoy fresh wild pork as much as venison and make sausage and cured, smoked ham from the more tender cuts.
Once I came to the conclusion that wild hog numbers had to be controlled and that not every one harvested could be transformed into chops and roasts for the dinner table, I began to look at the hog problem in a different light. Trapping is a very efficient method of controlling hog numbers, especially with today’s state-of-the-art traps that can be controlled remotely with a cellphone app. Modern day trappers using these efficient trapping systems account for thousands of wild hogs sold to processing facilities and turned in wild boar meat for human consumption or used as pet food when not killed at an approved processing facility.
Many trapped hogs are sold to hunting ranches with hog-proof fences where hunters pay a fee to hunt them. From a personal perspective, I am a huge fan of this method of putting all that wild pork to use. The wild hog again becomes a valuable animal and ultimately is consumed on the dinner table. It’s a win-win proposition. The ranch owner makes dollars by outfitting the hunters with lodging, meals, guiding and often processing the harvested animals.
I recently read on social media a post between a hunting outfitter who offered hunts for trapped, stocked hogs on a small track of hog-proof fenced property and a fellow voicing his opinion and dislike for the outfitter’s operation. Many hog hunters use thermal scopes at night mounted on AR-style rifles and hunts thousands of acres, shooting at every hog that appears in the thermal scope the name of hog control. This style of hunting has become very popular and does eliminate hogs. It’s perfectly legal once the shooter gets permission from the landowner. Is it nearly as challenging as hunting hogs with a bow? Certainly not, but it’s another effective tool in the toolbox used to control wild hogs. From time to time I also use a digital scope to hunt hogs at night, shooting them one at a time rather than run and gun. Either way, night hunting is an efficient method of putting pork in the cooler and perfectly legal.
The individual was severely bashing the owner of this successful hog hunting operation (the name of which I’ll not mention), calling it hunting in a cage. Although I’ve never actually hunted this ranch, I have been there and know that hunters have hundreds of acres of free range woods to hunt or the small tract with stocked wild hogs.
Would it be better for hogs to be shot and left in the woods and fields to rot or to be trapped and sold to a hunting outfitter to generate dollars as well as provide an affordable animal for a hunter that might not otherwise have the opportunity? I guess the barb here is the fact that this particular operation is a small tract of fenced land where the hunters are almost sure to get an opportunity to harvest a hog.
In all fairness, this type of hunting is not for everyone but is it really any different than shooting hogs from helicopters or running them with dogs, other than the cost of the hunt? All methods are deemed legal in our state and all help to remove excess hogs. I hunt hogs, one at a time with compound bow, big bore air rifle, bolt action centerfire topped with a digital scope for day or night hunting and sometime with muzzleloader. I have absolutely no problem with how wild hogs are legally harvested but I do have a problem with someone becoming the self-appointed judge of what is acceptable and what is not when it comes to taking wild hogs off the landscape.
When it comes to wild hogs, we need to harvest as many as we can, which at the present rate is not serving to keep their numbers in check. I just like to see them put to use both as a cash crop and meat for the table. I also hate to see hard-working people bashed when they are providing a service that helps reduce hog numbers in a perfectly legitimate method.
