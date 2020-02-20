More rain in the forecast for the week, but we have had a couple of warmer days and nights. Warmer night time temps are very important because it keeps water temps more stable, and this warms up even more during the day.
I know it’s still early, but keep an eye on your temp gauge because as soon as you see water temps in the mid 50s, you can get ready for the spawning cycle to begin. The fish will begin to stage (some of them have been spotted on Fork already) on main lake and secondary points. With the use of your electronics, you can locate these so-called secondary points that have been neglected, and they are very good areas to work using a perch pattern lipless crankbait, a drop-shot or a Tokyo Rig.
If you are lucky to find an undetected point with some brush or rock, a jig & craw combo or even a Texas rigged creature bait are key baits in this pattern or method of fishing pre-spawn (staging) fish. Of course, it is still a little early, but you know a few fish will move up a little early, so it doesn’t hurt to check for these fish. With water temps on most of our area lakes in the low 50s to high 40s, slow presentation is still very important because the strike zone is so small. Keep in mind that the smaller lakes, ponds and private pools will usually heat up faster than the larger lakes and the spawn will occur earlier. Also smaller lakes that have lots of coves running in many directions, will have more protected water and this is an ideal higher percentage place to catch these early spawning fish.
Right now on Pat Mayse, the number one fish that most anglers are going after is Crappie and the fishing is as good as it gets — it usually takes two to three hours or less to get your limit. Jigs and minnows have been best baits for numbers. Bass on Mayse have been taken on jigs, cranks, swimbaits, both hard and soft plastics, A-Rigs, and the new Tokyo-rigged with a craw trailer.
Have fun and be safe.
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 52 degrees; 0.20 feet high. Black bass are fair on Carolina rigs swim jigs spoons and spinnerbaits- some coming off shallow cover- better fish coming off of channel bends in deeper water. Crappie are fair with jigs and minnows in deeper water; historically, they will stack up on the river channel. Catfish are fair on cut bait and blood bait.
Bonham: Water Stained, 50-52 degrees, Elevation above normal pool. Largemouth Bass are fair around piers and rock on jigs. Crappie are good.
Caddo: Water stained; 52-54 degrees; 0.93 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair fishing in the lakes and edges of vegetation. Crappie are fair on smaller minnows and jigs fishing shallow gaps in vegetation and stumps. White bass are fair on small spinners in the open waters and points. Chain Pickerel are fair. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live bait.
Cooper: Water clear; 52-54 degrees; 0.6 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged worms, crankbaits, and spinners in timber, and shallower habitats. The white bass are good on slabs and live bait in deeper water 30 to 40 feet. Catfish are good on live and cut bait.
Fork: Water stained; 52-54 degrees; 1.65 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits and chatter baits in warmer water. Pre-spawn bass found near secondary creeks and windy side of brush near the shoreline. White and yellow bass are fair in deep water under bait schools. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows around any structure. Catfish are fair on prepared bait and cut bait.
Sulphur Springs: Water stained; 52-53 degrees; 0.83 feet low. Largemouth bass remain slow. Crappie continue to be slow on minnows and jigs working all structures. Catfish are slow to fair on cut shad and live bait.
Tawakoni: Water muddy; 52 degrees; 0.85 feet low. Catfish are excellent on live bait, cut shad, and stinkbait. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and crankbait along points and in coves. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slabs, spoons, and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on minnows around structure.
Texoma: Water stained; 50-52 degrees; 0.62 feet low. Striped bass are fair using live bait and shad with large schools on main lake ledges. Largemouth bass are good fishing plastics and crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs by boathouses, submerged vegetation, and timber. Catfish are fair on cut bait and minnows in river structures.
Broken Bow: Elevation rising, water 49 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and spoons around points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 51 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, around channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait and salmon eggs around creek channels and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation above normal, water 53 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, flukes, grubs and plastics around channels, flats, points and standing timber. Crappie and white bass slow on minnows around channels, creek channels, river channel and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on plastics and spoons around channels and points. Crappie good on jigs and spoons around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on cut bait punch bait around the main lake and river channel.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
