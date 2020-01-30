Cold and wet weather has kept a lot of fishermen off the lake, except for a few crappie fishermen. Crappie fishing has been pretty good on several area lakes as well as Pat Mayse and Lake Crockett. Crockett does seem to be slowing down a little with these latest fronts.
The bass on Mayse have been slow for numbers, but you can still catch a couple or at least get a bite or two. Right now your temp gauge is a very important piece of your electronics. The temp gauge will help you find the warmest water and this will give you a better chance of getting bit or maybe catching a fish or two.
The forecast for the coming week doesn’t really look good, but we might have a day or two that’s fair. If we have night temps in the 50s and days warm up into the 60s, that gives some of the fish an idea about spawning. A lot of fishermen still believe that bass will only spawn when the water temps get into the 70s and this just isn’t true. Bass will actually begin to build beds and spawn when water temps get into the mid to high 50s — and this is in the protected coves or pockets off the coves. There will also be fish staging off of main or secondary points and they are there just waiting to move up into the shallows. Once you locate one or two of these staging areas, you can have a lot of fun. This is a little premature for right now, but it’s coming soon — the fish have it on their minds and are just waiting for the water temps to rise.
At this time it’s best if you take a ride around checking for the warmest water you can find with some type of cover and deep water access. After you find an area, make several casts with different baits such as jigs, squarebills, lipless cranks, wacky rigs or any type of bait that has little action because in this cold water, bass prefer slow and subtle food. Repeated casts work and if you think your presentation is slow, try slowing down even more. It’s hard but it’s worth it.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 51-52 degrees; 0.01 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, jigs, jerkbaits, and spinners fishing shallower than normal structure or ridges. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows with structure. White bass are fair on jigs around piers and boat docks. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait.
Caddo: Water stained; 51-52 degrees; 0.96 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on rigged plastic worms and spinnerbaits with vegetation in Clinton Lake, Back Lake, and Carter Lake. Crappie are good on smaller minnows and jigs fishing shallow gaps in vegetation. White bass are fair on small spinners in the open waters. Chain Pickerel are fair. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live bait throughout the shallow reservoir.
Cooper: Water clear; 52-54 degrees; 0.97 feet low. Largemouth bass are good in areas protected from the winds on Carolina rigged worms, crankbaits, and spinners. The white bass are good on slabs and live bait. Catfish are excellent on live and cut bait.
Fork: Water stained; 52-54 degrees; 1.72 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, slugs, worms, and Alabama Rigs on points and humps. White and yellow bass are fair on Alabama Rigs in similar spots are largemouth. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows around any structure. Catfish are fair on prepared bait and cut bait.
Sulphur Springs: Water stained; 55 degrees; 0.50 feet high. Largemouth bass continue to be slow with limited success coming as bass move shallower. Crappie continue to be slow on minnows and jigs working all structures. Catfish are fair on cut shad and live bait.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 53 degrees; 0.97 feet low. Catfish are excellent on live, cut shad and stinkbait. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and crankbait along the shoreline and drop within 50 feet of shorelines. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slabs, spoons, and Alabama rigs among schools of baitfish. Crappie are fair on minnows around structure.
Broken Bow: Elevation 10 1/3 feet above normal. Boat ramps are closed at Deer Drive, Hawk and Lake View Lodge. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and spoons around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 52 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Trout good on PowerBait and tube jigs along creek channels and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation 4 1/2 feet above normal, water 52 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on jigs, plastic baits and tube jigs along creek channels, main lake, around points and standing timber. Crappie slow on minnows along creek channels, river channel and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spoons around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and worms along creek channels.
Texoma: Water stained; 48-50 degrees; 1.52 feet high. Striped bass are good using slabs, swimbaits, using flukes, and with live bait around structure and big schools in creeks and channels in the warmest part of the day. Some trolling has been successful main lake. Largemouth bass are good drifting live baits and reeled baits across shallow low traffic natural structure. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs by boathouses, submerged vegetation, and timber. Catfish are fair on live shrimp, cut bait, and minnows.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
