Right now, as you all know, times are critical and we really have to abide by the safety guidelines. The stay-at-home precaution is hard, but necessary for our safety.
For myself, I’m not much on yard work, so if I am staying home, my choice of things to do is first, clean and organize my boat. The next thing is to arrange my tackle and label my boxes. The next thing will be my rods and reels. I take care of them by cleaning and oiling the reels and putting auto polish on my rods, after I have checked the guides. This will take pretty much all of the weekend to do. If the weather is nice next weekend, it might be time to put that clean, polished boat, with all tackle in tip-top shape on the water, but playing it safe.
With all the rain and winds we’ve had, most of our area lakes are high and the water is stained to muddy. Keep in mind, spawning fish have to get as shallow as they can, trying to find enough sunlight penetration for their eggs. Once the fish get acclimated to this water, they pretty much go ahead with the cycle.
Remember the basic rule, the muddier the water, the shallower the fish. They will move into creeks and dead-end coves where they avoid any current or strong winds. Stained to muddy water puts a premium on your casting ability because you almost have to put that bait right on their nose. Most of the time, repeated casts to likely targets is necessary.
For myself, as far as colors of my baits go, I like to start with a black buzz frog, then follow with a bright colored bladed jig with a swim-bait trailer. This rig will allow me to slow my retrieve, plus give bulk to my bait. If I get no bites, then I begin to change to other baits such as squarebills and creature type baits. By the end of the trip, I’ll probably have baits scattered all over the boat, but I can rearrange them again for next week. The good thing is, I was outside and on the water — concentrating hard on the fish and my mind was trouble free. Let’s all be careful and safe and follow the rules — we are going to get through this.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water clear; 60-64 degrees; 0.69 feet high. Black bass are good on lipless crankbaits, plastic worms, and lizards and flipping jigs in creeks and coves. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in creeks. Catfish are good on cut bait and blood bait in 12 to 18 feet.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 58-61 degrees;1.66 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water with swimbaits, plastic worms and crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in shallow water. White bass are fair on jigs in shallow water. Chain Pickerel are fair. Catfish are excellent on prepared bait and live bait in 15 to 20 feet.
Cooper: Water very stained; 59-63 degrees; 6.46 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged worms, crankbaits, and spinners in creeks and coves. The white bass are good in shallow water. Catfish are good on live and cut bait in 15 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water stained; 62-66 degrees; 0.74 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on soft plastic creatures, lipless crankbaits, and chatter baits spawning in creeks and coves in 2 to 8 feet. White and yellow bass are slow in creeks. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in creeks. Catfish are fair on cut bait in 15 to 22 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water slightly stained; 59-62 degrees; 0.88 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on bladed jigs and plastics in creeks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 7 to 15 feet. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait in 18 feet.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 60 degrees; 2.63 feet high. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait 25 to 45 feet. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, plastic worms and square billed crankbaits in coves and creeks. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on swimbaits in creeks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around structure including docks and marinas.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 59 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and spinnerbaits around points. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around points and shorelines. White bass excellent on in-line spinnerbaits and jigs along creek channels, river channel and river mouth.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 59 degrees and murky. White bass good on crankbaits, grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and small lures below the dam, along creek channels and river channel. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout excellent on PowerBait, tube jigs and worms along creek channels and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation 5 1/2 feet above normal, water 58 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, in coves, points and rocks. Crappie fair on minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and punch bait along creek channels and river channel.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, jerk baits and rogues in coves. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and shallows. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and punch bait along creek channels.
Texoma: Water stained; 54-58 degrees; 3.69 feet high. Lake levels are becoming more stable. Once lake levels have become stable spring fishing patterns should be in full swing. Largemouth bass are fair fishing plastics and crankbaits in shallow water. Striped bass fair on Alabama rigs and live shad in the main lake, around points and river mouth. Striped bass are difficult to catch in muddy water, once water clears up striped bass fishing should pick back up. White bass fair on grubs, jigs, live bait, plastic baits and sassy shad along creek channels and river channel. White bass are running up the feeder creeks on warm days. Crappie fair on jigs, live bait and minnows around brush structure and docks. Crappie are being caught in 10 to 15 feet of water but some crappie have moved into the shallows.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
Jim Blassingame is a Paris resident and an avid angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.