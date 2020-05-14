Water levels are still high on most area lakes and somewhat stained-to-muddy. According to the weather forecast we are going to get even more rain this week so we’ll have the same conditions on the lake for awhile. Rising water levels will keep the bass scattered and that usually makes it harder to establish a pattern, but currently bass, crappie and catfish have been pretty good on most of our lakes.
Topwaters have been good for bass early and late around grass or lily pads. During mid-day periods, bass have been good in submerged structure in the 8- to 12-foot range on mid-range cranks, Carolina Rigs with creature type soft plastics and swimbaits. Crappie have been good in the 12 to 18 foot range on minnows and jigs on most of our lakes. Catfish have been good on prepared bait and cut bait in the 8 to 19 foot range.
With the predicted rains, things might change a bit so check those depths and you might have to adjust to going a little deeper or even shallower. The key is to locate the shad and see what depth they are running or holding in and usually the bass will be under them waiting to feed. Lately it hasn’t been hard to have fun catching some bass and also taking home Crappie or catfish for a good meal.
On the deck of your boat, you can have some topwaters for early bassing plus some ultra-light tackle with some Crappie jigs and maybe a rod rigged with punch bait or some cut shad to catch your catfish dinner. Three of our local lakes that have opened are our Lake Crook and Lake Crockett and Lake Coffee Mill in Fannin County just north of Honey Grove. These small shallow lakes can offer great fishing with the family because it’s hard not to catch a fish.
The Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest benefiting the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has been rescheduled for Nov. 5-8 at Lake Fork. The tournament was originally scheduled for June 5-9 but was moved back amid the ongoing public health situation that forced the postponement of the spring competition.
Lake Fork is also hosting the Bassmaster Elite Series tournament, where the top bass anglers in the world will be competing for a total prize purse of $1 million. This unique tournament showcases a “catch-weigh-immediate release” format that was designed to honor this lake’s special size limits and reduce handling stress on large bass. More about it later. Stay safe.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 72 degrees; 0.24 feet high. Black bass are excellent on square billed crankbaits, Texas-rigged plastic worms 7 to 12 feet. Plastic frogs and topwater plugs are working early in 2 to 7 feet in or near grass, and lily pads Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in creeks fishing in 12 to 20 feet near brush piles and submerged structure. Catfish are excellent on cut bait in 6 to 18 feet.
Caddo: Water stained; 68 to 71 degrees,1.65 feet high. Largemouth bass are excellent in shallow water in trees and cover in 1 to 4 feet fishing plastic creatures and frogs, topwater, and rattle baits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and submerged structure. White bass are excellent on jigs and small crankbaits in the main lake. Chain Pickerel are fair. Catfish are excellent on prepared bait and live bait in 8 to 18 feet.
Cooper: Water clear; 71 degrees; 0.04 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Texas rigged plastic worms and creatures, crankbaits, and plastic frogs in 10 feet or less. Deeper water from 14-20 feet is producing later in the morning. The white bass are good in 20 to 35 feet with slabs, jigs, and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair with minnows in standing timber. Catfish are good on live and cut bait in 8 to 16 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 69 to 72 degrees; 0.17 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, topwater and chatter baits near roadbeds, submerged structure and points in 8 to 12 feet and plastic frogs in shallow grass and lily pads. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water of main lake points and humps. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in 12 to 20 feet in brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 8 to 20 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water clear; 70 degrees; 2.52m feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwater baits and plastics in creeks and grassy or rocky areas in 5 to 12 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait in 6 to 15 feet.
Broken Bow: Elevation above normal, water 74 degrees. For current elevation conditions on Oklahoma lakes, go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass are good on crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along flats, points, shallows and standing timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush structure, shorelines and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 61 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water murky. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and shallows. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, grubs, hair jigs and plastic baits in coves, around standing timber and weed beds. Channel catfish excellent on chicken liver along the spillway.
Texoma: Water stained; 70 degrees; 0.74 feet high.Fishing on the lake has been good the past week. Smallmouth bass good on bill baits, crankbaits and crawfish in the main lake, around points, rocks and shorelines. Smallmouth and largemouth bass are on beds and in spawning patterns. Striped bass good on live shad and sassy shad along flats, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Striped bass are hitting live bait in clean water around Washita Point/Platter Flats. Striped bass can be caught using sassy shad on points where active birds are present. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Crappie fishing has been hit or miss depending on the day, some crappie are being caught in 10 to 15 feet of water while others can be caught on the rocks in 2 feet of water.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
Jim Blassingame is a Paris resident and an avid angler.
