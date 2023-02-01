A new chapter: Travis High School of Choice holds graduation

Amid raucous cheers from family and friends, 19 students completed their high school careers by graduating from Travis High School of Choice in Paris Junior High’s Weger Auditorium on Friday.
Before presenting the diplomas and sending the graduates out on their adventure in life, Travis Principal Stephen Long offered some words of advice.
He told a tale of his younger years when he was a guide on river-rafting concern in Colorado.
He told them what a challenge it was training to be a guide and being ready to face the challenges of the white water rapids and obstacles in the river.
He said being a guide was one of his successes just like graduating from high school was for them.
He told them in the educational journey they had had a lot of small successes, but told them not to rest on those.
“Branch out. Look out for new challenges, new rivers to go down and be able to conquer. Don’t ever stop moving forward,” he said. “Surround yourself with people who are going to lift you up.”
He told them to be aware of how other people are helping them or hurting their progress in life.
“Make sure you have a vision. What do you want to be? What is your purpose going to be?” he told them. “No matter what the obstacle may be, make sure that you have a purpose. Make sure that you know where the end is and how you want to get there.’
He told them when things don’t go as planned, learn from it and move on.
“Don't be afraid of failures, We've all had failures,” he said. “Failure is something to grow from and keep on getting stronger.’
Life is about taking calculated chances, too, he said.
“Don't be afraid to take risks. Don't be afraid to step out and keep on going and keep on moving forward,” he said.
He challenged them to also be good stewards of the people they meet as they move through life.
“Don’t always be thinking about yourself, but lift up others, encourage others” he said. “Be that person who is going to step up and have somebody’s back.”
