Several veterans are to be wrapped in Quilts of Valor and those in attendance at a Veterans Day celebration Sunday afternoon at Love Civic Center in Paris are to hear from retired Korean War veteran Frank Stubblefield of Bogata.
A retired Rivercrest ISD educator, Stubblefield served in the U.S. Air Force and flew missions over North Korea as a B 29 bomber crew member.
Sponsored by the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum, the annual celebration is to feature patriotic music presented by the Chisum High School Band under the direction of Director John Marsh beginning at 1:40 p.m., according to memorial board vice-president Johnny Williams.
“We’ll be honoring all branches of the service with the traditional Armed Services songs, and board president George Wood is going to give an update on recent work at the memorial and projects planned for the near future,” Williams said. “Following the ceremony, we will be giving a tour of the memorial to show what additions have been made since last year.”
Williams said he anticipates a large crowd.
“We always hold this service on the weekend before Veterans Day so that people who work can attend and bring their families,” Williams said.
“We celebrate Veterans Day to honor those who have served and come back from war and live in our communities,” Williams said as he explained the difference between Memorial Day celebrated the last Monday in May and Veterans Day celebrated on Nov. 11. “We celebrate Memorial Day to honor those who served their country and gave the ultimate sacrifice an did not return home to their families.”
In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as Armistice Day, to “be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory…” The day later became known as Veterans Day, and after a short stint of being moved to Oct. 25, President Gerald Ford signed a law in 1978 returning the annual observance to Nov. 11.
Veterans Day this year is Friday.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.