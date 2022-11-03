Several veterans are to be wrapped in Quilts of Valor and those in attendance at a Veterans Day celebration Sunday afternoon at Love Civic Center in Paris are to hear from retired Korean War veteran Frank Stubblefield of Bogata.

A retired Rivercrest ISD educator, Stubblefield served in the U.S. Air Force and flew missions over North Korea as a B 29 bomber crew member.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

