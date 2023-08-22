Tailored Rides breakfast fundraiser set for Saturday
The 8th Annual Tailored Rides Farm to Table Breakfast Fundraiser is set to be held at The Texas Pacific Event Center, 36 E. Hearne Ave, at 9 a.m., Saturday.
Tickets are $25 each and available at TailoredRides.org. The event is being catered by Austin Exum, with entertainment by Stony Musgrove.
ATCOG to open housing voucher signup program
The Ark-Tex Council of Governments has announced the reopening of the Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list application process.
The HCV Program is a federally funded, locally administered rental assistance program that helps low-income families with children, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities afford safe and suitable housing.
Eligibility for a housing voucher is determined by ATCOG based on HUD regulations regarding the total annual gross income and family size and is limited to US citizens and specified categories of non-citizens who have eligible immigration status. Applicants may be denied assistance if they do not meet these criteria.
The ATCOG HCV program waiting list application process will open at 8 a.m., Sep. 5, and close at 5 p.m., Sep. 6
“We urge all eligible individuals and families to utilize this opportunity to be placed on the new waiting list,” said Mary Wormington, ATCOG Housing Director. “The application process provides equal access for all interested applicants, and all applicants will have an equal chance of being selected.”
The waiting list applications must be submitted online at https://atcog.org/housing. Individuals who need access to a computer or additional support can call ATCOG at 1-888-988-3331.
Following the closure of the application period, ATCOG will utilize a lottery system that will randomly select applicants to be placed on the waiting list. ATCOG will then notify applicants whether or not they were selected for the waiting list.
City to set meetings to discuss west Paris issues
The City of Paris has announced it will host several town hall meetings dedicated to better understanding the concerns some in west Paris have raised regarding their neighborhoods, growth, development, public safety and quality of life.
“While these town halls will focus on the concerns regarding life in west Paris, they are of course public and open to all,” said Denene Johnson, eith the City of Paris. “A schedule is being created that we hope to publish soon that will show a timeline as well as locations for these meetings, which are expected to take place in late September to early December. Please review our future social media postings to locate a town hall near you to attend.”
