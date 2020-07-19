Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the week of July 17, 2020, include:
Christopher Thomas Turner to Autumn Brooke Herndon;
Jamie Shane Kienast to Virginia Ruth Brown;
Benjamin Resendiz to Edith Duran Chavez;
William Anthony Dixon to Denise Roberts;
Deterrius Rashad Flentroy to Taneria Shamese Williams;
Todd Wayne Hensler to Tania Lynn Murphy;
Glenn Alan Higginbotham to Abbey Elizabeth Blake;
Lance Lee Whitener to Amanda Michelle Campbell;
Mark Steven Nelams to Patricia Diane Shubert;
Jansen Dale Gunn to Alyssa Shay Chandler;
Colton Grant Gordon to Lauren Ashton Miller;
Chase Robert Thompson to Montana Leann Massey; and,
Dain Ross Thurman to Kayleigh Brooke Johnson.
