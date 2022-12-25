WASHINGTON — The Senate appeared back on track Thursday to pass a $1.7 trillion bill to finance federal agencies through September and provide roughly $45 billion in mil- itary and economic assis- tance to Ukraine after lawmakers reached agree- ment on a final series of votes.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the Senate had an agree- ment to consider some 15 amendments before vot- ing on final passage of the package. Most of the amendments will be sub- ject to a 60-vote threshold to pass, generally doom- ing them to failure in the evenly divided 100-mem- ber Senate.
“It’s taken a while, but it is worth it,” Schumer said in announcing the series of votes, which were need- ed to lock in an expedited vote on final passage and get the bill to President
Joe Biden’s desk before a partial government shut- down would begin at mid- night Friday. The House will take up the bill after the Senate completes its work.
The massive bill includes about $772.5 bil- lion for non-defense, dis- cretionary programs and $858 billion for defense and would finance agen- cies through September. Lawmakers were racing to get the bill approved before a shutdown could occur, and many were anxious to complete the task before a deep freeze and wintry conditions leave them stranded in Washington for the holi- days. Many also want to lock in government fund- ing before a new GOP- controlled House next year could make it harder to find compromise on spending.
Senators heard from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the importance of U.S. aid to his country
for its war with Russia on Wednesday night, but when lawmakers left the chamber that night, pros- pects for a quick vote looked glum. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., remarked “this bill is hanging by a thread.”
Lawmakers were in disagreement over which amendments were to be voted upon to lock in a final vote with Republicans looking to ensure that they had a chance to vote on a proposed amend- ment from Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, seeking to extend coronavirus pandemic- era restrictions on asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, also referred to as Title 42. His amend- ment would have prohib- ited federal dollars from being used to end the restrictions.
Passage of the Lee amendment would most certainly have doomed the bill in the House, forc- ing lawmakers to regroup and pass another stop- gap spending measure at
current funding levels to avert a shutdown.
But then, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an independent from Arizona, offered an amendment to boost bor- der security funding and extend Title 42 restric- tions. That gave some Democrats an opportunity to vote for her proposal rather than Lee’s. The measure gained only 10 yes votes while 87 voted against it. Republicans called the amendment a “ruse” that didn’t do enough and was designed to provide political cover from some of its supports on the hot-button immi- gration issue.
Soon afterward, Lee’s amendment also went down to defeat, 50-47, which put the Senate on a glidepath to a final vote in the early afternoon.
The spending bill is sup- ported by Schumer and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, though for different reasons.
McConnell is citing the bill’s 10% boost in defense
spending, which he says will give America’s Armed Forces the fund- ing and certainty needed to ensure the country’s security.
McConnell is facing pushback from many Republicans who don’t support the spending bill and resent being forced to vote on such a massive package with so little time before a potential shut- down and the Christmas holiday. But it’s expected that enough Republicans agree with him that the bill will reach the 60-vote threshold needed to pass.
Schumer is touting the bill as a win on the domes- tic front as well as for national defense.
“Kids, parents, veter- ans, nurses, workers: These are just a few of the beneficiaries of our bipartisan funding pack- age, so there is every rea- son in the world for the Senate to finish its work as soon as possible,” Schumer said.
