KABUL, Afghanistan — The minister of higher education in the Taliban government on Thursday defended his decision to ban women from uni- versities — a decree that had triggered a global backlash.
Discussing the matter for the first time in public, Nida Mohammad Nadim said the ban issued earlier this week was necessary to prevent the mixing of genders in universities and because he believes some subjects being taught violated the prin- ciples of Islam. He said the ban was in place until fur- ther notice.
In an interview with Afghan television, Nadim pushed back against the widespread international condemnation, including from Muslim-majority countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar. Nadim said that foreign- ers should stop interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.
Earlier on Thursday, the foreign ministers of the G-7 group of states urged the Taliban to rescind the ban, warn- ing that “gender perse- cution may amount to a crime against humanity.” The ministers warned after a virtual meeting that “Taliban policies designed to erase women from public life will have consequences for how our countries engage with the Taliban.” The G-7 group includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.
A former provincial governor, police chief and military commander, Nadim was appointed minister in October by the supreme Taliban lead- er and previously pledged to stamp out secular schooling. Nadim opposes female education, saying it is against Islamic and Afghan values.
Other reasons he gave for the university ban were women’s failure to observe a dress code and the study of certain sub- jects and courses.
“We told girls to have proper hijab but they didn’t and they wore dresses like they are going to a wedding cer- emony,” he said. “Girls were studying agriculture and engineering, but this didn’t match Afghan cul- ture. Girls should learn, but not in areas that go against Islam and Afghan honor.”
He added that work
was underway to fix these issues and universities would reopen for women once they were resolved. The Taliban made simi- lar promises about high school access for girls, say- ing classes would resume for them once “technical issues” around uniforms and transport were sorted out, but girls remain shut out of classrooms.
The Taliban tried to fix what he claimed were problems they inherited from the previous admin- istration since their take- over last year. He alleged that people were not fol- lowing rules and that this justified the university ban.
In Afghanistan, there has been some domestic opposition to the univer- sity ban, including from several cricketers. Cricket is a hugely popular sport in the country, and play- ers have hundreds of thou- sands of followers on social media.
Another show of support for female university stu- dents came at Nangarhar Medical University. Local media reported that male students walked out in solidarity and refused to sit for exams until wom- en’s university access was reinstated.
Despite initially prom- ising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their inter- pretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, since they seized power in August 2021.
They have banned girls from middle school and high school, barred women from most fields of employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms. At the same time Afghan society, while largely traditional, has increasingly embraced the education of girls and women over the past two decades.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday that the ban was “neither Islamic nor humane.” Speaking at a joint news conference with his Yemeni counterpart, he called on the Taliban to reverse their decision.
“What harm is there in women’s education? What harm does it do to Afghanistan?” Cavusoglu said. “Is there an Islamic explanation? On the con- trary, our religion, Islam, is not against education, on the contrary, it encourages education and science.”
Saudi Arabia, which until 2019 enforced sweeping restrictions on
women’s travel, employ- ment and other crucial aspects of their daily lives, including driving, also urged the Taliban to change course.
The Saudi foreign min- istry expressed “astonish- ment and regret” at Afghan women being denied a university education. In a statement late Wednesday, the ministry said the deci- sion was “astonishing in all Islamic countries.”
Previously, Qatar, which has engaged with the Taliban authorities, also condemned the decision.
In the capital of Kabul, about two dozen women marched in the streets Thursday, chanting in Dari for freedom and equality. “All or none. Don’t be afraid. We are together,” they chanted.
