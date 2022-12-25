NEW YORK — Wall Street is falling sharply Thursday, giving back its gains from the last two days, after better-than-expected data on the economy fueled worries about higher interest rates.

Usually good news on the economy would be good for markets, particularly when worries about a potential recession are high. But the reports showing employers laid off fewer workers than expected last week and that the economy grew more during the third quarter than expected, suggested the Federal Reserve may indeed need to crank rates higher and hold them there for longer to kill off inflation, as it’s suggested.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.