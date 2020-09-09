Friday night’s football game between the Cooper Bulldogs and the Detroit Eagles has been canceled after a Cooper student was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19.
Both varsity and junior varsity games have been canceled, though the junior high game will be played as scheduled.
The Bulldogs’ homecoming, originally scheduled for the game, will be rescheduled, and the school said it plans to reschedule the parade and community pep rally for Sept. 29.
“That is an important event in a student’s life and we certainly want to provide these memories for our students,” the school district stated in a press release.
People who have purchased tickets for the game will have their purchase honored for the Alba-Golden game. The school asks ticket-holders to hold onto the tickets or screenshot proof of purchase.
