LoveBeyondChristmas_2.psd

With a goal of $50,000, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is in full swing in Paris with bell ringers outside local stores and more opportunities available than ever before to participate in the Army’s primary fundraiser.

For the first time, The Virtual Kettle campaign provides a new, online option to the traditional Red Kettles that raise funds supporting those in need.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.