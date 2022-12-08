With a goal of $50,000, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is in full swing in Paris with bell ringers outside local stores and more opportunities available than ever before to participate in the Army’s primary fundraiser.
For the first time, The Virtual Kettle campaign provides a new, online option to the traditional Red Kettles that raise funds supporting those in need.
“You will still see friendly bell ringers and Red Kettles at area store fronts and retailers,” said Major Guy Watts, commanding officer of The Salvation Army in Paris. “However, the opportunity to set up and promote your own online Virtual Kettle makes it easy for people to get involved in this holiday season. You set your fundraising goal, share the link for your kettle with friends, family, and work colleagues, and challenge them to donate.
“This year has been difficult for many in our community, and you can be part of making a difference to ensure The Salvation Army has the necessary funds to help all year long,” Watts said.
“Less people are carrying cash and visiting the mall and stores these days.” Watts said. “A Virtual Kettle provides a great way for people to show their support for The Salvation Army without having to leave the house.
“ Every dollar raised through the Red Kettle campaign makes it possible for us to provide financial assistance to struggling families, food to those who are hungry, and shelter to people dealing with homelessness.”
Bell ringers at local stores are still needed for the Red Kettle campaign, Watts said. Individuals, families, groups and businesses can select the location, day and time you would like to ring by visiting www.RegisterToRing.com.
