Paris Economic Development Corp. has completed the execution of a contract for $120,000 in job creation incentives and $40,000 in capital investment incentives for the expansion of Metro Gate & Manufacturing Co. Inc.
“It was a pleasure working with the PEDC staff and board. They really listened to what our needs were as well as understanding the opportunities in front of us,” said Richard Sharrock, president of Metro Gate. “The jobs we are creating will require skilled workers that will help bolster our production and meet the growing demand for our products.”
Metro Gate recently reached a critical juncture in its operation, where the growing demands for its products required strengthening production capabilities. Expansion plans include increasing its physical footprint by 20,000 square feet and creating an additional 40 new jobs to Lamar County.
“The Sharrock’s and Metro Gate are a great example of the vision that this PEDC board has for the future of development in Lamar County. We hope to continue to support the growth of regional companies with quality jobs and benefits,” PEDC Chairman Josh Bray said.
To support the company’s growth, the terms of the PEDC offer included $120,000 for 40 new jobs over the course of a five-year term, as well as a $40,000 incentive to assist with the acquisition of new machinery and equipment. Additionally, the average wage of the employees at Metro Gate must be at least $18 per hour, reflecting the commitment of Metro Gate to provide quality jobs to Lamar County.
“Prioritizing business retention and expansion efforts is arguably the most important thing an economic development organization can do to support the community’s economic climate,” said Maureen Hammond, PEDC executive director. “Metro Gate is a valuable member of the manufacturing community, and we are excited for the opportunity to participate in their growth. We hope that this agreement signifies that we are committed to supporting quality jobs for our citizens and growth opportunities of our existing industry.”
Metro Gate has been a family owned and operated business since it began in 1982. The company produces a wide variety of products for agricultural and rodeo applications, such as gates, pens, roping chutes, stalls, fencing, feeders and more. Metro Gate products are distributed nationwide to companies like Atwood’s, Buttery, Oncor and K&K.
