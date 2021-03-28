Latest Coronavirus News
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Community Calendar
Events
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 30
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Apr 1
Most Popular
Articles
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- Vehicle crash on Graham Street in Paris claims life
- Sears Hometown Store coming to Paris
- POLICE BRIEFS: Paris woman charged with aggravated assault
- Anita Marr Thompson
- POLICE BRIEFS: Two charged with THC vape cartridge possession
- Lamar National Bank names new director, officers
- Personal property renditions due to Lamar County Appraisal District by April 15
- Boyer named Lamar County Treasurer
- Powderly man faces trial in Paris on child sex charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Online Poll
What should the state do with the Chapter 313 program?
House Bill 2084 would roll back the Chapter 313 program as it applies to energy producers, specifically making renewable energy ineligible for the tax breaks. Because of Chapter 313, several Red River Valley schools will collect millions of dollars in lieu of tax payments on appraised value. Unlike with tax dollars, schools get to keep the money paid by solar farms and it does not impact their state funding. Bill author Rep. Jeff Cason says "it's absurb that Texas taxpayers are being forced to pay for 'green new deal' initiatives..." What should the state do with the Chapter 313 program?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.