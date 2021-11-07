Ambulance rates are expected to increase and the city is expected to outsource Emergency Medical Service billing through an interlocal agreement with the City of Coppell when Paris City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Agenda items associated with the proposed rate increase and billing change include a resolution to authorize an interlocal agreement with the City of Coppell, another to authorize an agreement with Emergicon LLC for third party Emergency Medical Service billing services and a third to increase rates to match those in Coppell.
Other agenda items include a public hearing on a zoning change request from one-family to multiple-family at 2356 E. Cherry St.; the authorization of a solid waste collection permit to County Waste Collections; the appointment of a member of the Main Street Advisory Board to fill an unexpired term; a resolution casting votes for candidates to serve on the Lamar County Appraisal District; and a resolution to reimburse the Paris-Lamar County Health District for Covid-19 related expenses.
The council is to convene into executive session to discuss matters in which the duty of an attorney to her client under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct clearly conflict with the Texas Open Meetings Act. Councilors also are to continue the evaluation of the city manager and the municipal judge.
Action as a result of closed door discussion must be taken in open session.
