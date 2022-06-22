288843760_333679625459131_8835144465628298216_n.jpg

Law enforcement agents stand outside during a stand-off with Paris resident Ryan Adamson that lasted approximately two hours on Wednesday.

 Submitted Photo

Paris resident Ryan Adamson was apprehended by law enforcement Wednesday afternoon after a roughly two-hour stand-off with officers at his residence in the 800 block of 38th Street Southeast.

Adamson, who Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass said was out on bond for possession of less than 200 grams of a controlled substance, did not appear for his jury trial on Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived at his residence with a warrant, Adomson retreated into the home and barricaded himself in a back bedroom, Cass said.

Shortly thereafter, officers learned he was possibly armed and potentially had an AR-15 rifle in the home with him.

Other law enforcement agencies arrived on scene, including the Paris Police Department, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s office and Texas Rangers, as well as EMS and fire departments. The Sheriff’s Response Team took control of the scene as they worked to bring Adamson out of the residence.

Cass said he and other officers talked with Adamson from behind the door, and Adamson could be heard on the phone talking to his mother.

Eventually, after roughly two hours, Adamson gave himself up and peacefully allowed himself to be arrested, Cass said.

While Adamson did not actually have a gun on his person, Cass said there was at least one firearm in the home. Cass said narcotics were also clearly visible inside the residence.

“I really appreciate all the cooperation between all of these partner agencies, and I’m just glad we were able to resolve this issue without anyone getting hurt,” the sheriff said.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

