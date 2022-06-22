Paris resident Ryan Adamson was apprehended by law enforcement Wednesday afternoon after a roughly two-hour stand-off with officers at his residence in the 800 block of 38th Street Southeast.
Adamson, who Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass said was out on bond for possession of less than 200 grams of a controlled substance, did not appear for his jury trial on Wednesday morning.
When officers arrived at his residence with a warrant, Adomson retreated into the home and barricaded himself in a back bedroom, Cass said.
Shortly thereafter, officers learned he was possibly armed and potentially had an AR-15 rifle in the home with him.
Other law enforcement agencies arrived on scene, including the Paris Police Department, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s office and Texas Rangers, as well as EMS and fire departments. The Sheriff’s Response Team took control of the scene as they worked to bring Adamson out of the residence.
Cass said he and other officers talked with Adamson from behind the door, and Adamson could be heard on the phone talking to his mother.
Eventually, after roughly two hours, Adamson gave himself up and peacefully allowed himself to be arrested, Cass said.
While Adamson did not actually have a gun on his person, Cass said there was at least one firearm in the home. Cass said narcotics were also clearly visible inside the residence.
“I really appreciate all the cooperation between all of these partner agencies, and I’m just glad we were able to resolve this issue without anyone getting hurt,” the sheriff said.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.