For practically her entire life, Brittney Tisdell has been surrounded by the sport of basketball. Now, her knowledge and expertise will be used to lead the North Lamar Pantherettes, as Tisdell was recently named the program’s newest head coach.
The daughter of Paris boys basketball coach Billy Mack Steed, Tisdell jokes that she may as well have been born with a basketball in her hands, she got into the game so early.
“It’s the first sport I ever played when I was little,” she said. “I played it and immediately loved it, and it’s been a big part of my life ever since.”
Tisdell attended North Lamar herself, where she shone on the court. And after finishing college, she found herself drawn back to the game of basketball.
She got her coaching start at Cooper as an assistant coach, where she stayed for a handful of years before becoming an assistant coach at Paris.
While coaching in the Red River Valley, Tisdell said being close to her father, and being able to pick his brains about various coaching nuances, was invaluable.
“Being my father, he’s obviously had such a huge impact on my whole life,” she said. “But specific to basketball, he’s done a lot in my development as a coach. Early on, I would always go to him with questions and he was able to really help me early in my coaching career. Having him as a resource made me leaps and bounds beyond where I would’ve been as a first-year coach otherwise.”
Tisdell also credits her development as a coach to the coaches she worked under while at Cooper and Paris.
“I coached under four very different coaches during those years, and so I was able to take something from each of them, which informed my own coaching,” she said.
Eventually, Tisdell took her first head coaching position with Corsicana Mildred, where she helped turn around a program that had been languishing near the bottom of the standings for years.
“When I got there, they had won just five games the year before,” Tisdell said. “But the girls worked extremely hard and were great, and within two years we’d turned it around and we were picked to finish first in district.”
After her stint there, she took a job with Sulphur Springs, where she’s been ever since. Under her leadership, the team has enjoyed continued success, most recently winning the district championship and advancing to the area round of the playoffs last season.
While Tisdell loved her time with the Sulphur Springs Lady Wildcats, she said a chance to return to Paris and coach her alma mater was too good to pass up.
“I honestly didn’t expect this job to open up for a long, long time,” she said. “The level of talent they have and the tradition and history the program has — it’s special.
“I loved my time at Sulphur Springs, and I don’t think there’s any job I’d leave them for except North Lamar.”
Even before taking the job, Tisdell had already seen the talent the Pantherettes possessed, as North Lamar beat Sulphur Springs in a pre-district game last season. However, she said she’s also had a chance to meet the team since taking the job, an experience that has her even more excited about leading the Pantherettes in the coming years.
“I got a chance to meet a lot of the girls and they’re great,” Tisdell said. “They love the game of basketball, they love to compete and they love to win. I love that, and I can’t wait for the season.”
