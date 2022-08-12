One woman is dead and another is receiving medical attention after a shooting that occurred in the Friday early morning hours. Lilandria Shiaire Bell, a 34-year-old Paris woman, has been arrested and charged.
The police arrived on the scene at 12:15 a.m. after receiving a shots fired call in the 300 block of East Grove Street, and found the deceased lying in yard, already dead. The second woman, whose name is currently being withheld by police, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in her legs.
The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be published as it is made available.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
