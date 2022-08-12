Police vest stock
Stock Photo

One woman is dead and another is receiving medical attention after a shooting that occurred in the Friday early morning hours. Lilandria Shiaire Bell, a 34-year-old Paris woman, has been arrested and charged.

The police arrived on the scene at 12:15 a.m. after receiving a shots fired call in the 300 block of East Grove Street, and found the deceased lying in yard, already dead. The second woman, whose name is currently being withheld by police, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in her legs.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

