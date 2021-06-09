Wendy’s is coming to Paris on Lamar Avenue across from Chick-fil-A.
“Wendy’s has been wanting to be in the Paris market for a long time, and we believe the synergy of Lamar Avenue is a perfect fit for our brand and the community,” Division Marketing Manager Eileen Eilert said today in a response to a Paris News inquiry.
See the Thursday edition of The Paris News for a complete story.
