The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with 95 mph winds hit near Bagwell, in Red River County, around 6:25 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Friday email from Amanda Willows, who is the Red River County Emergency Management Coordinator.
“Initial assessment of the damage on Wednesday led us to believe this was a ‘small spin up’ tornado that was short-lived,” she said.
Willows met with the National Weather Service at the scene Thursday to survey the damage and confirm that it was a tornado that damaged several homes, barns and metal buildings.
The Clough family on CR 2110 had major damage to their home and shop, she said.
Charles Clough was in a room in the back of the house reading his Bible when he saw his lawn furniture blow by the window. He and his wife, Renee, took their two daughters to the center of the house for protection. Willows said that the family told her the back wall of the brick home was moved six inches from its original location.
The Gibbs family also reported to Willows that their home and barn were destroyed in the storm.
“Pieces of the barn were thrown like darts, sticking up in a neighboring field,” Willows said
A cabin on the north side of CR 2110 had a close call when a large tree in the front yard snapped in two, landing right next to the cabin where grandparents were staying with their small grandchild.
The path of the tornado appears to have started at a property south of Bagwell on FM 2573 and moved northeast across CR 2110.
“We are so thankful no one was injured in this storm. With our unpredictable weather, it is so important to be aware and stay prepared,” Willows said. “Our commissioner and forestry service did a fantastic job in getting the trees and debris cleared from the roadway so quickly,” Willows said.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management was also on scene to assess the damage. If anyone has damage that has not been reported, contact Amanda Willows at 903 732 7860 or email her at emc@co.red-river.tx.us.
As the Texas-Mexico border remains a subject of much debate, Abbott has boasted that the border operation has disrupted drug and human smuggling networks. An investigation by ProPublica, The Texas Tribune and The Marshall Project found Abbott’s claim was based on shifting metrics that included crimes with no connection to the border. Do you think Abbott has done a good job at the border?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.