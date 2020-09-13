Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s office for the week ending Sept. 11, 2020, include:
Alfredo Doerksen Friesen to Nellie Wiebe Giesbrecht;
George Craig Tims to Cynthia Jean Rice;
Tsavonti Daniels to Robynn Allyse Marr;
Larry Don Sneed to Shannon Danielle French; and,
Dillon Cole Ashton to Savana Wynette Sparks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.