Delivery of today's newspaper will be late due to staffing issues in the press room. The Paris News was printed off-site, and papers are now on their way back to Paris.
breaking
Newspaper delivery is late due to staffing issues
- Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Community Calendar
Events
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 30
Most Popular
Articles
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- Bois d’Arc Lake begins to fill with water
- Billy Frank Sikes Sr.
- Red River County may lose ambulance service; LifeNet seeks financial aid to keep service in county
- POLICE BRIEFS: Police jail Mt. Pleasant woman on drug charge
- POLICE BRIEFS: Disturbance call leads to warrant arrest
- Detroit shakes up coaching staff
- Pat Cochran
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- Christopher Williams
Images
Videos
Commented
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Online Poll
Should Texas be a ‘constitutional carry’ state?
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to get a license to carry handguns if they are not already prohibited by state or federal law from possessing a firearm. On Thursday, the House passed the bill. It now heads to the Senate. Supporters say the bill allows Texans to exercise their Second Amendment rights. Opponents say stricter gun safety measures are needed following mass shootings in America. Should Texas become a “constitutional carry” state?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.