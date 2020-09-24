BONHAM — Fannin County employees who manage official public records, vital statistics, DBAs and land records will be vacating their offices until a professional cleaning is completed Friday after a visitor exposed staff to Covid-19.
Tammy Biggar, county clerk and public information officers, said a visitor to the office at 800 E. 2nd St. on Sept. 15 or 16 later tested positive for the virus. One employee is symptomatic and is being tested, she said.
"There will be two elections deputies on site in a mobile unit to accept ballots by mail and voter registration cards. Those deputies will also have applications available to hand out. When arriving on site, voters can call 903-583-7488 to speak with the Elections Division and drop off those items," Biggar said in a news release.
If an agenda needs to be filed with the County Clerk’s office, contact the probate office at City Hall at 903-640-2008.
More information will be forthcoming within the next 48 hours, Biggar said.
For information on Covid-19, go to the homepage of the Fannin County Website at co.fannin.tx.us as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov, Texas Department of State Health Services at www.dshs.texas.gov.
