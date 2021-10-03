Katherine “Kathy” Lee Townes, 76, of Paris, left this world wrapped in the arms of Jesus to be with her Heavenly Father, on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, surrounded by loved ones at U.T. Southwestern Hospital in Dallas.
Kathy was born on June 28, 1945, in Brownsville, the daughter of Robert and Phyllis Hall Boreaux.
She graduated from Brownsville High School. She married Don Townes on Aug. 8, 1979. Kathy retired from American Airlines after 30 dedicated years as a flight attendant. She was a member of the Denman Avenue Baptist Church in Lufkin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don Townes; a brother, Robert “Bobby” Boreaux; sister-in-law, Jenny Boreaux; and a nephew, Blaine Boreaux.
Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Nancy Townes and husband, Gene, of Paris; her brother, Bradley Boreaux, of Harlingen; step-daughters, Lou Anne Herget and husband, Eric, of Little Rock, Arkansas, Leigh Annis Kennedy and husband, Randy, of Pattonville and Tracy Kennedy and husband, Christopher, of Blossom; 11 grandchildren; nieces, Karissa Townes Lange and husband, Victor, Terri Townes, Jill Townes Conway and husband, Jeff; nephew, Robbie Boreaux; and her special dog, Jack Black.
Memorial Services are set for Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Aikin Grove Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Ryan Youngblood officiating. Burial will follow at Aikin Grove Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
At the family’s request please wear a mask and practice social distancing due to Covid.
Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Conway, Cade Conway, Randy Kennedy, Christopher Kennedy and Men of Aikin Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Paris Pregnancy Center, 500 E. Houston St. Paris, Texas 75460 or Aikin Grove Missionary Baptist Church P.O. Box 155, Clarksville, Texas 75426.
