For Paris native and longtime resident of the Red River Valley Reavis Wortham, a lifetime in North Texas has led to a very successful writing career, as he’s used his longtime stomping grounds as a backdrop for several critically acclaimed novels. On Tuesday, the local author spoke to the Paris Kiwanis Club about his writing method and shared some personal stories.
Many of Wortham’s formative experiences, he told the attendees of the Kiwanis Club, make their way into his stories in some form or fashion, even if not directly retold in the books. As one example, he pointed to a time when, as a young child, he accompanied his grandfather — who was a law enforcement officer — along on what turned out to be a murder call.
“All those stories wind up in my books in some way,” Wortham said. “Sometimes they’re just family legends that were made up, sometimes I embellish them a little or change some things around, but I draw from my past in my writing. I’ve had so many people come up and go, ‘I know who this one idiot character is supposed to be; that’s your cousin so-and-so.’ And a lot of times I want to say, ‘Not really; it’s you.’”
Wortham recalled with a chuckle that after the publication of one of his novels, he received an angry call from his aunt who was certain that he had adapted an aunt and uncle into the story in what she deemed was a not-so-flattering light.
“You’ve always got to be careful about what you put in the books and what you don’t, because people will look for things and try to find the things that are in there,” he said.
Wortham went on to tell attendees that his novel “Laying Bones” is based around a real world dispute that often arises around the Texas-Oklahoma border along the Red River.
Wortham also talked about his experiences in the publishing world, sharing amusing anecdotes and troubling trends.
He spoke of a time an editor called him, confident that he’d misnamed an old gun model in one of his stories, despite the fact that Wortham had the gun on his shelf and could, with a glance at the name engraved in the gun, affirm that he was correct. As one might expect, Wortham said, the editor was taken aback and at a loss for words when Wortham told him that he was looking at the gun as they spoke over the phone.
He also spoke, though, of trends in publishing like the homogenization of language, as publishers who aren’t from the region try to strip away the nuances of dialect that Wortham infuses his writing with.
“We’re losing our language and the things we all have in common. For example, we all know what we mean when we say bob wire,” Wortham said.
“They want me to write it out as barbed wire in my books,” he went on to say, putting heavy enunciation on the final consonant sound. “There are certain other things that make this part of the country unique and special that sometimes gets stripped away.”
Wortham also gave an update on things that could be coming, as he said he’s been in talks with a movie producer about adapting his novel “The Rock Hole” for the silver screen.
“I am talking to a movie producer, but that and five dollars will get you a cup of coffee, so I’m not going to be too excited about that just yet,” he added.
Over the course of his writing career, Wortham has published more than a dozen novels, with most being part of his “Red River Series,” which consists of seven novels. The most recent of those came out in 2018.
