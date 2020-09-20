Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s office for the week ending Sept. 18, 2020, include:
Donald Ray Youngman II to Misty Brooks Leshe;
Timothy Allen Pearce to Christina Michelle Smith;
Matthew Gaige Ivy to Cameron Nicole Butler;
Kyle Russell Brown to Stephanie Renee Schardt; and,
Marc Thomas Payne to Mary Ruth Payne.
