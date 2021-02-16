Update, 6:35 p.m.: The issue has been resolved and 911 service has been restored, Fannin County official said.
BONHAM – Troy Hudson, Fannin County Emergency Management Coordinator, advises the Fannin County 911 lines are currently down. AT&T is attempting to restore service. If there is an emergency call the non-emergency line at the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office 903-583-2143.
Please check the homepage of the Fannin County Website at co.fannin.tx.us for other emergency updates.
