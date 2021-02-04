Bars can reopen and elective procedures can resume as restrictions are lifted in Northeast Texas as the Covid-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area F has fallen below 15% for seven consecutive days and "no longer meets the definition of a high hospitalization area and so may reopen to the higher levels," according to a statement from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
TSA F includes Lamar, Bowie, Cass, Delta, Hopkins, Morris, Red River and Titus counties.
The DSHS website shows the hospitalization rate above the threshold at 15.73% on Jan. 27, but it has fallen below 15% for seven days since.
Data shows that 26 ICU beds and 78 ventilators are available in TSA F.
