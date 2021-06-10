The Paris City Council is expected to appoint Russell Thrasher as the new EMS director at their meeting Monday. Thrasher has served various positions with the Paris EMS for 23 years, including as a paramedic, crew chief and supervisor.
breaking
BREAKING: Paris City Council expected to appoint Russell Thrasher as new EMS Director
- By Kareyn Hellmann The Paris News
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: Wendy’s announces new Paris location
- Alayna Jeanelle Callaway
- Honey Grove ISD bids farewell to retiring staff, faculty
- Kaylee Nichole Starling-Boswell
- POLICE BRIEFS: Medical episode leads to Loop 286 car crash
- North Lamar ISD educator retires after 56 years
- Ashley Marie Stephens
- POLICE BRIEFS: Police jail man on felony warrant
- POLICE BRIEFS: Clarksville man jailed on felony warrant
- BREAKING: Paris City Council expected to appoint Russell Thrasher as new EMS Director
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Online Poll
What would you grade this year’s legislative session?
The Texas Legislature wrapped up this year’s lawmaking session on Sunday. Although members of the House and Senate touted wins for both Republicans and Democrats, tensions are rising between the legislative bodies amid criticism from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. What would you grade this year’s legislative session?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.