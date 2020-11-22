Charles Eugene Ausmus, 78, of Powderly, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled private services at the Pavilion of Red Hill Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 23, at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Robert Myre and the Rev. Chad Fleming officiating. Even though there isn’t a formal visitation scheduled, friends and family are invited to pay their respects at the funeral home through noon Monday.
Charles, the son of Virgil and Myrle Bush Ausmus, was born May 8, 1942, in Lamar County.
He worked at the Campbell Soup Company before beginning a career at B&W that spanned 33 and one-half years. He then worked at Turner Pipe, Atwoods, and Rustic and More Furniture and still found time to help friends working cattle. Charles was a member of the Quarter Horse Association, the National Cutting Horse Association, and the Lamar County Coon Hunters Association. Charles led a full life and at the time of his passing, he was still coon hunting and riding his horses.
He was a faithful member of the United Pentecostal Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two granddaughters, Danielle Weatherford and Mande Tia Brown.
Survivors include his childhood sweetheart and wife, Geraldine Anthony Ausmus, whom he married on Aug. 5, 1960, building 60 years of family and memories, three daughters, Debra M. Monkres and husband Steve of Paris, Cynthia Brown and husband Rickey of Paris, and LeAnn Yarbrough and husband Lee of Detroit, fifteen grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren along with many friends.
Casket bearers will be: Rickey Brown, Steve Monkres, Dustin Brown, Cody Covey, Joseph Yarbrough, and Peyton Flippen.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit www.brighthollandfunerlahome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.