CLARKSVILLE — Red River County officials initially allocated $20,000 in CARES Act funds to the Red River Urgent Care facility for Covid-19 testing. But it soon became clear that the demand would quickly surpass $20,000 worth of tests, so the county upped that funding to $50,000, a hefty portion of the arround $69,000 the county received upfront from the federal government.
“We started with ($20,000) thinking that was a lot of money,” County Judge L.D. Williamson said “But it turned out that only did about 100 tests.”
They raised the funding to $50,000, but at $175 each, it still only covered about 280 tests. Williamson said the National Guard came in and provided around 500 tests for the community, but added there’s always going to be a need or demand for more.
“The problem with it is you need to be tested all the time. If you test negative one day, it doesn’t mean you don’t have it the next day,” Williamson said. “So we just don’t have money, Judge L D Williamson CMYK that I know of, to where we could continue to pay for it with it. We just don’t have the money to do it with.”
Williamson said a large portion of those getting tested in Red River County are students, but now, schools have the opportunity to receive rapid testing kits from the state, so hopefully that will decrease some of the demand for pricey tests at the Urgent Care center.
“The schools were our big customer base,” Williamson said. “Kids came in and got tested every time they were exposed.”
He added that nursing homes can also get kits from the state, which may alleviate some of the need as well.
“I’m hoping all the schools take them up on it, and that way, they can check them as many times as they need to be checked and that should pretty much take care of the schools and the nursing homes are going to be taken care of. So that will eliminate a lot of people that really need to be tested,” he said.
Despite the massive cost of testing and the nearing deadline for spending CARES Act funds, Williamson said he thinks Red River County residents have been doing what they can to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. An executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott declared that face masks are mandatory in counties that have more than 30 active Covid-19 cases, unless the county judge overrules it, and Williamson said most community members have been adhering to that rule when the cases have reached, or gone above, 30.
“I’m pretty proud of our citizens. For the most part, they have been very, very good at social distancing and wearing masks when they should,” Williamson said. “And I’m proud of them, because I think that’s the only reason that we’ve been keeping our active count low. And as long as we can do that, and not get anybody infected who dies from it, it will be in good shape.”
The county was originally allocated $349,000 in CARES Act funds and given 20% of that upfront, but it recently received around $88,000 from cities that had leftover funds. Williamson said that additional money will be used for more testing and to pay the sheriff’s office. CARES Act funds recipients have until December to spend the rest of their money.
