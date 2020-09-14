Bogata City Council Meeting 9:14.jpg
Bogata City Council meeting on Sept. 14.

 Kim Cox/The Paris News

BOGATA — Vincent Lum resigned from his position as Bogata mayor tonight at a well-attended City Council meeting. He was joined in resignation by councilman Don Roach.

Some community members had called upon Lum to give up his position after a controversy arose regarding the former mayor's use of a monthly expense account without receipts for expenditures.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Kim Cox is the city editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

