In the 2016 presidential election, 8,969,226 Texans voted. This time around, that number has already been surpassed in early voting. As of Thursday, 9,009,850 residents had cast their votes, and that trend is no different in the Red River Valley.
Lamar County Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson said as of Friday afternoon, more than 14,500 residents had voted early, which makes up almost 50% of all registered voters in the county.
“That has never happened before,” Johnson said.
Fannin County Clerk Tammy Biggar also reported high numbers. As of midday Friday, Biggar said 9,237 residents had voted, which constitutes 41% of all registered voters there. She said her office is also seeing larger numbers this year due to a growing population in the county. In 2016, there were 12,044 registered voters in Fannin County and by 2020, that number had jumped to 22,525.
Johnson said along with those who voted in person, her office has received about 1,400 mail-in ballots, a significant portion of the 1,900 that were sent out, but that many people are coming in to drop them off instead of dropping them in their mailbox.
“Even though we’ve sent a lot out, there’s been a lot of people that come up because they still don’t trust the mail,” she said. “So they will hand deliver those.”
Just as some voters have been coming in with their mail-in ballots in person in Lamar County, Biggar said some voters in Fannin County who have received mail-in ballots have also decided to vote in person. To ensure someone does not get to vote twice, if the voter who had, or should have received, a mail-in ballot, they are required to bring it with them to the polling place and surrender it. She said if that doesn’t happen, they need to cast a provisional ballot, which is not immediately counted. For six days after the election, county staff scour their database to make sure that they haven’t received a provisional ballot and a mail-in ballot from the same voter, and if they haven’t, then the provisional ballot counts.
One crucial reminder Johnson gave was to encourage voters to check the address on their voter registration card. She said voters must vote at a polling location that’s within the region they are registered in — which counts residents who are still within Lamar County but have moved.
“So maybe you moved from Pattonville to Powderly and you’re in Powderly thinking you can vote there,” she said. “But if you want to vote on Election Day, you’re gonna have to go back to Pattonville.”
Johnson, Biggar and their teams have been working their tails off to make it through to Election Day, and they’re not out of the woods yet. Biggar said her team is responsible for getting out boxes of personal protective equipment to all 16 Election Day polling stations in Fannin County before Tuesday rolls around.
“There isn’t much tail left,” Biggar said with a laugh.
The last day to vote is Election Day, Nov. 3. A list of polling locations in Lamar County can be found at co.lamar.tx.us/page/lamar.Elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.