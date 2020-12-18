Turner Industries Group announced earlier today the layoff of employees called back to work temporarily in July after the plant experienced a major reduction in force in June.
“Due to ongoing economic conditions, which include a major reduction of customer orders, Turner Industries Group was forced to lay off more than 130 employees on Friday, Dec. 18, at its Paris fabrication facility,” the company said in a statement.
“The layoff is the result of a declining backlog, the impacts of the global pandemic and the reduction of customer capital spending,” the statement said. “In addition, recent news reports of similar lay-offs by our customers further underscores the negative effects of this economy.”
Turner Vice President and Plant Manager Chris Bailey said Turner will maintain a core staff at the plant to facilitate the resumption of operations in anticipation that the market will return.
“Turner has always focused on a long-term outlook and firmly believes that market conditions will improve and normal operations will resume,” Bailey said. “Turner continues to aggressively pursue projects and is focused on expanding its market share.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.