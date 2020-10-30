The Paris News logo
Late Friday morning, Paris Community Theatre announced it was withdrawing from a planned virtual ghost hunt and live stream talent show for Halloween, due to Covid-19.
 
“It is with deep sadness that we must announce our withdrawal from the All Hallow’s Eve Extravaganza on Saturday night,” read a release on the PCT Facebook page. “We know this is an enormous disappointment to not only our patrons, but to everyone who has worked so hard to put this show together.”
 
“PCT was excited about its involvement in the Halloween Extravaganza, but unfortunately some members of the production team became unable to participate in the event due to exposure to COVID 19 elsewhere,” said Sarah Kaminar, PCT president. “At the same time, Paris is seeing a drastic spike in cases and the board voted to withdraw PCT’s involvement for the safety of our volunteers.”
 
“In light of members of the production team being exposed to COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision of withdrawing from the All Hallow’s Eve Extravaganza,” said Sarah Stogner-Dickinson, artistic director of PCT. “Although we are saddened that we will not be able to host the show at the Plaza, the safety of our volunteers is our top priority right now. We thank our patrons for your understanding, and we are still working to find ways make the arts experiences you love accessible.”
 
“We’re sad that PCT won’t be able to join us, but the Extravaganza is still on,” said Joshua Maxwell, founder of the Circus Vaudevillian web site, co-host of the virtual event. “See you tomorrow night at 8 p.m. as we bring you a live ghost hunt at one of the most haunted locations in Texas.”

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

