David E. Mullin, 59, of Bogata, Texas, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at his residence. Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. till 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow later at the DFW National Cemetery.
David was born on Dec. 15, 1960, in Redwood City, California, a son of David F. Mullin and Betty Ary Mullin. He served for 12 years in the U.S. Air Force as a jet engine mechanic. He was a member of the American Legion, B.P.O.E. and Moose Lodge.
Having always been very well known for his Texas BBQ, David started a catering business which led him to owning his own restaurant, Big Daves BBQ in Deale, Maryland. David loved fishing, his friends and above all, his family. David touched so many lives and tonight there’s heartache from California to the shores of Maryland.
David is survived by his wife, Jennifer Elizabeth Mullin, whom he married on Nov. 15, 2018, in Paris. He is also survived by his children, Shannon Mullin, Melinda Mullin, Austin Williams, Shelby Williams, Cheyenne Williams and Mason Kramer; several grandchildren; sisters, Brenda McCray and JoAnn Campbell and spouse, Darryl. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Alvin Mullin and brother-in-law, Jim McCray.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.fry-gibbs.com.
