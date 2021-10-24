Red River County Courthouse

Red River County Courthouse

 Submitted Photo

CLARKSVILLE – The Red River Commissioners Court will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in the commissioners’ courtroom in the Red River County Annex in Clarksville, 200 N. Walnut St..

The commissioners will consider approving a resolution for the settlement of an opioid lawsuit.

Commissioners will also discuss appointing Paul Hines to the board of directors of the Red River Appraisal District to finish the term of Mac Variey.

Commissioners also have budget amendments listed on the agenda for their approval.

