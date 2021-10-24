RR Commissioners to discuss lawsuit resolution David Money Oct 24, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Red River County Courthouse Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLARKSVILLE – The Red River Commissioners Court will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in the commissioners’ courtroom in the Red River County Annex in Clarksville, 200 N. Walnut St..The commissioners will consider approving a resolution for the settlement of an opioid lawsuit. Commissioners will also discuss appointing Paul Hines to the board of directors of the Red River Appraisal District to finish the term of Mac Variey.Commissioners also have budget amendments listed on the agenda for their approval. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Red River Commissioner Law Politics Lawsuit Commissioners Court Clarksville Annex Paul Hines Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Coronavirus News Ball of funds: Underwriter’s event makes grand comeback Saturday Red River to buy chest compressor for ambulance Fannin County commissioners consider battery facility Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRRV Athlete of the WeekParis police charge man with murder in Sept. 28 shooting deathAmanda Joyce McCurry-PorterPOLICE BRIEFS: Man reports $8K in stolen cashMurder trial set to begin MondayRandy DeanPOLICE BRIEFS: Paris Police Dept. reviewing policies after Animal Control Officer shoots feral dogCritical race theory topic at NLISD board meetingSusan Jeanette Northam CrutchfieldClarksville interim city manager resigns Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedJudge slams claims that Jan. 6 rioters are treated unfairly (1)Paris Regional Medical Center receives Parkinson Voice Project grant (1) Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
